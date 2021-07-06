'Aging gracefully' is totally sexist'

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Julianne Moore recently criticised the term 'aging gracefully' as it applies to women and said that it is 'totally sexist'.

"There is so much judgement inherent in the term 'ageing gracefully'. Is there an ungraceful way to age? We do not have an option of course. No one has an option about ageing, so it is not a positive or a negative thing. It just is," the actor told 'As If magazine'.

The 'Still Alice' star added, "Ageing is a part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

Moore said that she takes to heart a quote from Helen Mirren with regards to her philosophy on aging - 'Ageing is a requirement of life: You either grow old or die young'.

"We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school and maybe go to college then. After school is finished, the idea of growth is done," she shared.

Moore further said, "But we have all this life left to live. How do we continue to challenge ourselves, interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people and be the person that our friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?"

The 60-year-old actor is set to reunite with her 'Far From Heaven' director Todd Haynes for the film 'May December', which also features Natalie Portman.