Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Mumbai: Aftab Shivdasani on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been advised to quarantine at home.



Shivdasani shared the news in statement posted on Twitter, saying that he "showed minor symptoms" of the novel disease, following which he got himself tested.

"Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourself. Recently, I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine," the 42-year-old actor said.

Shivdasani urged all those people who may have come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested and take precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitizers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab," he concluded.

Bollywood personalities Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raaj Shaandilyaa, rapper Raftaar were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, while those who have recovered from the disease are Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zoa Morani and Kanika Kapoor.

On Thursday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,63,115 , with death toll reaching 8,023.