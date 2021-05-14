Aditya diverts 'YRF 50' celebration budget for COVID-19 relief

Aditya Chopra gave the entire budget of 'Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 50 years celebration to aid the industry and daily-wage earners at a time when the country is battling with the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

'YRF' completed 50 years in 2020 and Chopra had plans to celebrate the milestone event globally. But as the second wave of the pandemic shut down the film industry once again, he chose to give the 'YRF 50' budget for the cause.

The production powerhouse would also start a new initiative that will see their foundation provide cooked meals to thousands of

frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri, from the YRF Studios' kitchen.

The recent decision followed Chopra's launching the 'Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative' the previous week, which aims at providing financial support to thousands of film industry workers.

" 'YRF' will not be celebrating its 50th year even if things return to normalcy later, as Aditya Chopra has decided to divert this entire fund for COVID-19 relief work. He is clear that the funds need to be used on an urgent basis to restart the industry first, as it has been hit the hardest because of the virus," stated a trade source.

The source added that Aditya only wants to concentrate on helping the industry and the fraternity that has been a support system to YRF for the last 50 years too.

As part of the initiative, the 'Yash Raj Foundation' will oversee direct benefit transfers of Rs 5000 to women and senior citizens in the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of four for one month through their NGO partner 'Youth Feed India'.