Aditi Rao feels like a newcomer with every film

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been acting in films for a decade and a half now, but she admitted that she still feels like a newcomer at the start of every film.

"With every film, I feel like a newcomer. When I walk into the set, it is a new character, new pace, new feeling, new co-stars, new house, new set and new location as everything is new," she said.

She added, "So when I walk down the set and when they say action, I feel like I do not know what I am going to do. I have elephants in my stomach! I do not know the girl that I am playing, if I can do justice to her or not, whether my director will be happy or not, whether I will be able to breathe life into his vision and see a smile on his face."

However, Aditi further said that once the camera starts rolling, things fall into place.

"But once the camera starts rolling, I give the first shot and I feel like this is my home, this is my love, my father and my mother. These are the everyday clothes that I pull out from my closet. It just feels okay. It feels like it is yours. Till that happens, it is scary!" she said.

Aditi shared, "Two days before I start filming, I am like a hungry kid. I cannot sit quietly. Do you know how a hungry kid behaves? I behave like that."

Aditi, who was recently seen in the OTT-released film 'The Girl on the Train', will next be seen in the Tamil film 'Hey Sinamika', the multilingual 'Maha Samudram' and the OTT anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.