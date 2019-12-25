Adele looks glamorous in festive photos after weight loss
London: Singer Adele looked unrecognisable and oozed glamour as she showed off her recent weight loss transformation in new Christmas photographs.
The 31-year-old joined The Grinch and Santa Claus to pose for festive-themed photos at her annual Christmas party, reports mirror.co.uk.
The "Someone like you" hitmaker wore a satin dress with puff-ball sleeves and a subtly-designed split.
She appeared to be having fun as she perfected the cheeky poses at the private festive bash and teased the results of her recent weight-loss success.
Adele styled her golden hair into tight, bouncy curls and wore her tresses in an exaggerated side-parting, while she opted for a full, glamorous make-up look.
She shared the photos with her millions of Instagram followers alongside the caption: "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone."
(image from bloomberg.com)
