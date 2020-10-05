Actor Thomas killed in Atlanta

New York: Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who worked in several of Spike Lee's films, was killed in Atlanta on October 3, 2020, as per the 'Variety' reported quoting the Atlanta Police Department. Byrd was 70.

The publication said that the police officers were dispatched to 2259 Belvedere Ave, as the officers had responded to a call about an injured person at 1:45 AM. Upon arrival, the officers found Byrd lying unresponsive at the location. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The Atlanta police Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation in the case is ongoing.

Byrd featured in several of Lee's films such as 'Clockers', 'Bamboozled' and 'Ray and Brooklyn's Finest'.

Director Spike Lee, who remembered Byrd in a tribute on his 'Instagram' page, wrote, "I'm so sad to announce the tragic murder of our beloved brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom is my guy."

"Here below you see him as the frightening character Errol Barnes in 'Clockers'. Brother Byrd also did his thing in my joints 'Chi-Raq', 'Sweet Blood of Jesus', 'Red Hook Summer', 'Bamboozled', 'He Got Game', 'Get on the Bus' and 'Girl 6'. May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace brother Byrd," added Lee.