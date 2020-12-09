Actor Ayushmann to help end violence against children

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a thought leader who constantly tries to change society with his progressive, conversation-starting entertainers. Ayushmann, voted as one of the most influential people of the world by 'TIME' Magazine, was recently appointed as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence against Children (EVAC).



On World Human Rights Day which is celebrated on December 9, Ayushmann spoke about a child's right to have a safe environment to grow up and how parents and teachers play a critical role to play to achieve this.

"Violence can and should be prevented. As parents, teachers, members of the community and duty bearers, we all have a role to play. We need to reach out to children and to help them understand that they can speak out about violence they face to their parents or call the helpline ChildLine 1098. We have to help children understand how they can protect themselves," said Khurrana.

He added, "We also need to reach out to parents, friends and communities as we know that violence can happen at home, in school, in playgrounds, or by people whom the children trust. Helping them understand the importance of changing their behaviours and responses towards violence as well as increase reporting."

According to the 'National Crime Records Bureau' (2018), every hour five cases of child sexual abuse are reported in India. The 'National Family Health Survey' reveals that one in five adolescent girls experience physical violence since age 15 and that 99% of school children are subject to physical and mental abuse by teachers (according to the 'National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' 2012). These are just reported figures.

As the Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF, Ayushmann will be reaching out to kids and families to promote awareness of this mission.

"My effort as a UNICEF celebrity advocate will be to reach out to the maximum number of people with messages to appeal to them through the way I can do best so as to support ending violence against all children. I am committed to using my voice, my social media platforms, my talent and my celebrity status to focus the country's attention on the need to end violence against the children."