Actor Aurora Perrineau joins 'Westworld' S4

Los Angeles: "Westworld" season four has added actor Aurora Perrineau to the cast.



Perrineau is best known for featuring in 2015 musical drama "Jem and the Holograms". Her screen credits also include movies "Equals", "Passengers", "Truth or Dare" and Netflix series "When They See Us".

According to Deadline, the details of her character have been kept under wraps but the actor will appear in at least five episodes of the new season.

"Westworld", based on the 1973 Michael Crichton's movie of the same name, is touted as a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the sci-fi show features an ensemble cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Tessa Thompson and Luke Hemsworth.

The third season of the series, which debuted in March 2020, picked up three months after the events of the second season with Dolores (Wood) having escaped Westworld with a few processing cores including that of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright).

Taking residence in neo-Los Angeles in 2058, Dolores developed a relationship with Caleb (Paul) and came to learn how artificial beings and lower-class humans are treated in the real world.

Meanwhile, Maeve (Newton) found herself in another part of the Delos park, based on Fascist Italy during WWII.

"Westworld" is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.