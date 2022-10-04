Acting like robots wasn't easy for Angad Bedi in 'The List'

Angad Bedi and his co-star Kirti Kulhari recently talked about the challenges they faced in emoting for their short film 'The List' whilst projecting blank faces to bring out the narrative.

'The List' is a journey of 'He' and 'She' who are living a robotic life that is a reflection of the typical metropolitan life we are living today. From daily household chores to office tasks and traffic jams, all of these are symbolic of how all humans today are stuck in a certain structure of 'Matrix'.

"This was a different experience. There were moments where director Gaurav Dave would tell us, 'Thoda aur dead dikho, thoda aur emotion kam karo, abhi bhi kuch lag raha hai, usko bhi hata do'. So, we were going in the opposite direction," said Kirti.

She added, "This challenge was really something that I enjoyed because it was different from the usual 'yeh emotion chahiye.' In my own head, I kept pushing and trying to get it right because it matters to me. Baaki toh kaafi maza aaya yaar, kuch dialogues nahi hai, bas chehre se emote karna hai. It was a great change."

Angad also shared, "Acting like a robot for me isn't easy. By just imagining it on camera, the filmmaker tells you that this is how you're supposed to be for 18 minutes. It's the toughest thing to do and then you have to project certain emotions while you act all robotic."

"There is a very fine line that you have to maintain for such a multi-layered character," he added.

Speaking of his experience portraying a character in this film, Angad said, "I think because this role was so new to me, it became all the more challenging because I am a very energetic person and having such stoic expressions is a task I thought was out of my league. Of course, working with Kirti and taking workshops for five days helped me a lot."

"I honestly didn't think I would be able to pull this character off. Every actor has certain advantages and disadvantages and yes, it is good to challenge yourself. But at the same time, it is also very important to know what you can do and what your capacity or capability is," he added.