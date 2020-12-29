'Acting is not my life's mission'

Gracy Singh, who is popular for her roles in films and TV like 'Lagaan', 'Munnabhai MBBS' and 'Santoshi Maa', had kept herself away from Bollywood for many years. She talked about why she did not want to work anymore in the Hindi cinema industry. "I had worked for eight years in films and yes, it was largely centered on regional films. But I have no such ambitions. The problem arises when you have certain expectations. I always live in the present," she said.

Gracy added, "My manager Joshi ji used to do it - he was constantly on the phone trying to get me projects. He passed away in 2008. I did not want to call up filmmakers much after that. I did not even have contacts. Slowly but surely I felt I should do something different. In fact, even when he was alive, I had told him that 'ab bas, ab mujhe kuch aur karne doh, meri life ka mission sirf acting nahi hai'."

"When I started off, I had told my manager that I will not do too many films in my life. I had told him that I may not do beyond one or two. I went on to do many more but I was never chasing work in the film line. And I had even told my manager to be sure that whatever films he gets me are those which can be seen with the family and have me in characters

that normal girls can identify," concluded Singh.