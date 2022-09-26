Abhishek Banerjee on 'Rana Naidu' and 'Bhediya' - 'Loving this phase'

After delivering aces like 'Paatal Lok', 'Mirzapur' and 'Stree', Abhishek Banerjee has some more interesting projects up his sleeve. He will soon be seen in the OTT movie 'Rana Naidu' alongside Rana Daggubbati and he has 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Speaking about his packed schedule this year, the actor shared, "It's such an exciting time, as the projects I have been working on are finally announced. Recently, the teaser of 'Rana Naidu' too was announced, which again is a different character from what I have done before and then, of course, 'Bhediya' will drop soon. I'm loving this phase and I couldn't be more grateful."

Abhishek will be seen in a completely different avatar in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya'. The horror drama stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead and is scheduled to hit the screens in November this year.

Abhishek Banerjee also has 'Nazarandaaz', whose trailer has received a lot of love. An excited Abhishek shared, "I'm thrilled to see the response pouring in for the trailer of 'Nazarandaaz'. I'm super pumped about it and the story is such that audiences from all quarters and genres will connect to it instantly."

The actor will also be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this entertainer is slated for release in July 2023.