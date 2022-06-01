Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend 2022 IIFA awards

Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been added to the star-studded guest list for the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The three-day extravaganza, which is taking place after two years, will see some of the biggest names from the film industry serve as hosts and performers. It will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Abhishek will also perform at the IIFA Awards, joining the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The 46-year-old actor said he is thrilled to perform on the IIFA stage once again.

"After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite. I am excited for this reunion of the industry to be happening as the world gets together again. And I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally," the "Dasvi" actor said in a statement.

Aishwarya, 48, said she is delighted to be a part of the award gala's 22nd edition.

"It has always been splendid to be a part of IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that both the Indian film industry and its well-wishers look forward to every year," she said.

The IIFA Awards will be held on June 4 with Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as the hosts.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.