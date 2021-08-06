Aamir Khan speaks on J&K's new film policy

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has said the Jammu & Kashmir's Film Policy-2021, launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, will facilitate the shooting of movies in the valley, known for its beautiful locales.

The new Film Policy was launched by the Lt Governor at a star-studded event on Thursday in the presence of the Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

It aims to establish Jammu and Kashmir as the first choice of film shooting destination for filmmakers.

"I want to congratulate Manoj Sinha and am also thankful to him for this Film Policy. It is a moment of happiness for the film industry and we will get several facilities and it will make shooting films here easy. I wish the whole team all the very best," Khan said at the launch event at SKICC here.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in the union territory, said the administration, police and

all the other agencies have been very cooperative with the team.

"If I share my experiences, the shooting of our film is on and not yet covered under this policy, but I must tell you that the administration, police and all the other agencies have been very cooperative.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for the youth of Kashmir to enter the creative field and learn about it. Also, like we see in other states, we will want to see Kashmiri films as well. We would like to see an industry come out of J-K," he said.

According to officials, the new Film Policy has been worked out to promote the overall growth of the film industry in the union territory, setting up of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council and providing hands on access to website for talent pool and all shooting destinations.

It will also facilitate the development of shooting locales, infrastructure for

film screening, revival of closed cinema halls, upgrading existing cinema halls, destination marketing, and restoration and preservation of films from the region, they added.