Aamir Khan: 'Shikara' a story that needs to be told
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has wished good luck to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his latest release "Shikara" and said that it is a story that needs to be told.
Aamir took to Twitter on Friday to convey his feelings and shared the link to the film's trailer.
He wrote: "Wishing you all the very best Vinod! 'Shikara' is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told."
The film is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violence targeted against them.
