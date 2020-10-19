Aamir continues shoot despite rib injury

Aamir khan is currently shooting in Delhi for his much-awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', while Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media announcing that she wrapped up the shooting of the movie.



However, a source present on the set revealed, "While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers."

The diligence and dedication of Aamir is remarkable. Amidst the current scenario and even after suffering a rib injury, the 'PK' star is still shooting. Knowing that special arrangements were made for the entire shooting schedule, Aamir did not want to delay anything from his end and hence tried to curb his injury with the required medicines for time being.

All necessary precautions and safety measures are being followed by 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (LSC) team to have smooth shooting experience. Even in the past while shooting for an important running sequence, the actor suffered extreme physical exertion due to constant running.

Aamir is often praised for the hard work he puts into his characters. The movie is inspired by Tom Hanks' hit 'Forrest Gump'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir khan in the lead roles.