A fashion designer risks it all to make it to the top

OTT streamer 'Netflix' recently released the trailer of its limited series 'Halston'. Starring Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor in the titular role, the show promises to offer an intriguing take on the fashion icon's life.

Roy Halston Frowick, also known as Halston, was a revolutionary fashion designer of the 1970s who ushered in the culture as a celebrity fashion designer at the time. McGregor, known for his versatility, appears as the ambitious and determined designer who is willing to risk it all to make it to the top.

Produced by Ryan Murphy and Killer Films' Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, the video shows the snazzy and sumptuous camera work, thus giving the audience a hint that 'Halston' is undoubtedly going to be worth watching.

"The limited series 'Halston' follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single and invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that is synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in the 1970s and 1980's New York until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset - the name Halston itself," read the synopsis of the upcoming show.

Apart from McGregor, 'Halston' features Bill Pullman, Rory Culkin, Vera Farmiga and Krysta Rodriguez in their significant parts. Directed by Daniel Minahan, 'Halston' will premiere on May 14 on 'Netflix'.