Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with her co-stars from 'The Matrix Resurrections', Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. All three actors are new additions to the popular science-fiction film franchise and will make their debut with Lana Wachowski's film.

Chopra wrote in the caption, "A day and night well done with Jessica Henwick and Yahya."

The picture shows the actors smiling with Abdul-Mateen II clicking. It appears the promotions for the movie are about to start.

The fourth 'Matrix' movie will also bring back the franchise's lead actors - Keanu Reeves (as Thomas Anderson and Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (as Trinity). Jada Pinkett Smith is back as Niobe. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the role of a young Morpheus, a character that was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original three films.

While the fans have no clue about the complete details of Priyanka's character in 'Resurrections', but it could be the grown-up version of Sati, the 'Exile program' who first appeared as a child in 'The Matrix Reloaded'. It was Sati who rebooted the Matrix at the end of the last movie and became the new Oracle.

Henwick essays the role of a brand-new character called Bugs in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. In the trailer, she offers help to Neo.

"If you want the truth, Neo, you are going to have to follow me," she says.

Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci also star in 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

'The Matrix Resurrections' will release on December 22.