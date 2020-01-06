'1917' surprise winner at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: World War I drama 1917 emerged the surprise best motion picture-drama winner over front-runners The Irishman and Marriage Story at the 77th Golden Globes Awards, where Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt walked away with top acting honours.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the film has been praised for being shot in a single take and is a close look at the war through the eyes of two young British soldiers but Martin Scorsese and Noah Baumbach's films were expected to win the award.

Mendes also walked away with the best director trophy, defeating Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Phoenix was also a surprise winner at the Golden Globes in the best actor in a motion picture – drama category, which many thought would go to Adam Driver for his role in Marriage Story.

Pitt took home the best supporting actor trophy for his performance as a gruff stuntman with secrets in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. In his expletive-filled acceptance speech, Phoenix, known for being notoriously moody, acknowledged that he can be "a pain in the ***". "It's great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. I hope that we can do that we don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please, he said.

The award for best picture- musical or comedy went to Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also claimed the award for the best screenplay.

Awkwafina created history by becoming the first performer of Asian descent to win a best actress- musical or comedy Golden Globe for her role in The Farewell. She is only the sixth woman of Asian origin to receive a nomination in the category.

The best actor award in this category went to Taron Egerton for his role in Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Though Marriage Story failed to register a win in the other major categories, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters recognised Laura Dern in the best supporting actress category for her role of a lawyer in the Netflix divorce drama.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's class satire Parasite was named best motion picture foreign language.

Joon Ho used his moment in the spotlight to talk about how subtitles can introduce viewers to diverse cinema magic.

"Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the director, who became the first South Korean to win the Globe, said via a translator.

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman was adjudged the best original song, while Hildur Guonadottir won the best original score for Joker.

In the television category, Fleabag was the predictable winner by taking home the awards for the best television series musical or comedy and the best actress for actor-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Olivia Colman won the best actress trophy for TV Drama for her role in Netflix's 'The Crown'.

HBO's Succession was named the best television series drama while its lead actor Brian Cox won his maiden trophy in the best actor in a TV drama series.

Australian actor Russell Crowe was named the best actor in a limited-series or TV movie for his role as Roger Ailes The Loudest Voice, while the best actress trophy went to Michelle Williams for her performance in Fosse/Verdon.

While Crowe could not attend the ceremony due to wildfires in home country Australia, in a written note, he talked about the impact of climate change.

Williams, in a moving speech on female empowerment, said she was "grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists".

'Chernobyl', based on the Chernobyl disaster won the best TV movie or limited series award.