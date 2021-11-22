The struggle continues

Not even an apology from the nation's Prime Minister has completely assured the protesting farmers at Delhi borders. They still stand firm to get their concerns addressed. The biggest mass protest after India's freedom struggle, that has seen people shiver and die in cold, that has seen farmers' compromise with their livelihood activities for an entire year, that has seen people leave their homes and dwell in makeshifts at capital's hostile borders, is certainly not going to die down until the objectives are achieved completely. Farmers want it, and they want it in full measure, not in pieces, because they have fought for it, diligently. At the same time, the government too may have realised that the issue has gotten larger than it seemed. The government has until so far, yielded to the primary demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws, which the farmers believe is still to come through the parliamentary route, in recorded form. Another prominent demand that the farmers have been raising since the early days of the protests — that of providing legal backing to the MSP — is yet to be addressed by the government. The MSP mechanism enables the government to purchase crops from farmers across the country at a certain price, ensuring that the farmers do not incur losses if they are not able to capitalise on surplus yields of crops. The government has time and again assured that it will keep purchasing crops at MSP, but the time perhaps has come to go beyond assurances and provide a legal framework for MSPs. It must be noted that farmers are pushing C2+50 per cent MSP, as recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report which, in addition to the monetary costs and family labour cost, also includes the cost incurred on the land. Another demand — though recent — which merits consideration is of building a memorial in remembrance of the farmers who lost their lives while fighting for their cause. The wisdom behind questioning the three farm laws may be contested for a moment, but the sheer conviction in the beliefs of the farmers in fighting peacefully for their perceived rights commands due respect. They need to be remembered by generations to come for extending the legacy of Gandhi's idea of peaceful protests. True, the protest fumbled across on account of certain violent acts occasionally, but these things even didn't spare Gandhi's movement! Every time, the farmers, through their meticulous planning, ensured that the larger purpose of their fight was not lost. This once-in-a-century historic protest started from scratch and is a revolution in making. The planning and execution had been outstanding at each stage, and so has been the coordination and pooling of resources. Such a phenomenal protest should be considered the jewel of any democracy. And as far as commemorating the protestors is considered, that should come naturally, without even the need for putting forth a demand. Furthermore, farmers are also lined up with other demands, including relieving farmers from penal action against stubble burning, and justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Of course, it is up to the government as to how they will deal with these issues, but the farmers have made their intent very clear. Demands and their fulfilment are something that can be enumerated. But the larger aspect that requires reading is the growing mistrust between the government and the farmers and it will take a lot of sincere effort on both sides to resolve the issues. Again, it has to be noted that the government's decision to repeal the law came unilaterally, and as a surprise to many. The key issue here is the meaningful engagement between the two stakeholders. The protesting farmers currently claim to represent a sizable population that constitutes around half of India; and air of mistrust between them and the government is good for none. It is not just about accepting or rejecting the demands, it is about meaningful conversation, understanding the concerns of one another, and working in cohesion to address the issues at hand. It is heartening that the government has shown a down to earth attitude by admitting its failure in convincing farmers around the 'truth' it perceives as crystal clear. There is a need to go further down the line and admit the credo of wisdom that the farmer community holds. Indian agriculture is in its watershed moment, and there are a lot of lessons to be learnt by the sector and the government. A realisation is due that the seeds of the democratic farmers' protest were sown none other than in the temple of Indian democracy — the Parliament. The government needs to learn that the woes of Indian agriculture cannot be addressed through a single abrupt masterstroke. It has to be bold and transformative but not without taking in the views of those who matter. While these lessons may come in handy for the government in future, for the time being, the immediate focus has to be on showing big heart and winning the confidence of the farmers — failing which the ruling party at the Centre may find itself in a clear electoral mess in upcoming assembly elections leading up to General elections in 2024. The signs from the recent by-elections and local government elections in certain states may not have been very encouraging for the BJP. While implementation of the MSP has been a lingering issue, and the demand for legal backing of the support price appears pertinent, other demands, including the commemoration of protestors, also deserve due consideration on the part of the government. The fight is on, and the involved parties must ensure that they join hands to defeat bigger enemies that persist in form of hunger and poverty, rather than wasting their energy against each other.