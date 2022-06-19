Replete with flaws

With violence simmering across several states in India, various wings and departments of the government are coming up with concessions to tone down the intensity of the protests. This entails a disastrous approach to policy formulation and implementation, and becomes even more damaging when the concerned subject is as sensitive as national defence. The trial-and-error method of testing the acceptance of Agnipath scheme among masses, and then coming up with modifications accordingly, reflects an impression of the top-down approach of the government. In its quest for development and progressiveness, the government appears to be failing in taking all the stakeholders along — contradicting its own claim of sabka saath sabka vikas. Non-consultative policies and schemes present an unnecessary burden on government infrastructure and waste time and resources. Not long ago, the nation witnessed the ultimate failure of well-intended farm laws that were passed in a hurry and brought to the light of the day. It had consumed Parliament's time, led to uncalled for deployment of security forces along Delhi borders for a long duration and, above all, caused unfathomable hardship to the farmers of the country. A parallel can be drawn with the present case wherein once again the intended beneficiaries of the scheme have taken to the streets. The government claims that the Agnipath scheme was formulated after due consultation and studying the recruitment patterns of certain developed nations. If indeed there was consultation, there wouldn't be such simmering protests that would put the whole country on fire. Irrespective of the merit of the scheme, lack of proper consultation is a good enough reason to roll it back. Policies in a democratic set-up, ideally, are not meant to be handed out to the people as per the whims and fancies of the government. The government, with a serving spirit, must cater to the requirements of their real masters — the people. If need be, the government may resort to persuasion, but not coercion. Coming to the merits and demerits of the scheme, despite the three heads of the defence forces coming in support, the broader sentiment goes against the favour of Agnipath. Many ex-officers of armed forces are mixing no words in declaring the new recruitment scheme a crude cost-cutting exercise that undermines the operational efficiency of the armed forces. While admitting that the term of training of recruits will be shorter, the government claimed there wouldn't be any compromise with quality. Can India, with land frontiers like Pakistan and China, rely on inadequately trained contractual military officers who have no idea if they will ever make it to permanent cadre? The fantastic objective of reducing the average age of armed forces officers from 32 to 25 must not come at the cost of operational efficiency. The 'young and energetic' without appropriate deftness and experience may create more problems rather than solving those. Even if one is to focus on cost-cutting, one must note that if military resources and time is spent on training 100 recruits, 75 of them will have no sure role in the armed forces after four years. So, the 'quality' military training given to them is expected to help them in private companies! This doesn't appear to do any good to either the armed forces or the private companies. If a person is to eventually work in a company, he must be trained accordingly. And if one is trained militarily, he must get maximum chances to serve in the military. Furthermore, with very little surety of getting an alternative job after the initial four years, well-trained young draftees may potentially be misused by fringe elements for unholy purposes. With numerous sensitive and vulnerable spots within the country, the government should reconsider its decision that may lead to a gradual militarization of civilians. After the protests peaked in many parts of the country, government wings — from the Home Ministry to the Defence and Education Ministry — have started coming up with lucrative concessions that were not even part of the original scheme. One needs to think very seriously if this is the way policy needs to be shaped in an organised country like India! Rather than justifying the scheme in any manner possible and making it somehow workable, the government should roll it back and come out again with a well-planned scheme after due deliberations to meet the same objectives. Any discussion on the current turmoil won't be complete without condemning the violent actions across the country but, at the same time, one will have to retrospect what have been the igniting factors.

