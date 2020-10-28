Mask mandate conundrum

By now, masks and face coverings have become the ubiquitous symbol of this pandemic. From the start, the use of face coverings was one of the major messages being pushed by the global health community as a way of containing the spread of the virus. Much like everything else, science was not initially unified in its approach towards face coverings with plenty of contradictory information early on undercutting the urgency that organisations like WHO wanted to convey. Nearly a year into the pandemic and it is safe to say that for many of us, masks have become an accessory of life. Now, face coverings have started their transition to mainstream culture with a variety of shapes and designs available. The humble and bland mask is now a reminder that times are changing. And yet, for all the importance placed on the use of face coverings and masks, their use is not quite as widespread as ideally would be hoped at this point when the global case count is about to reach the 45 million mark. There are a variety of reasons for this. For some, it is a matter of comfort, for others, the science of it is not convincing enough while for most, the reasons would be too mundane and specific to analyse. Either way, mandatory use of face coverings is a policy option that most governments of the world are actively keen on avoiding. From the perspective of the public, information on masks has been genuinely confusing with different health bodies making different recommendations at different periods. A perusal of early guidelines for face coverings will show that most health bodies did not regard face coverings as a reasonable way of preventing infection and thus did not go out of their way to recommend their use. Indeed, some even presented even more drastic viewpoints with the US Surgeon General advising healthy people to not buy masks as it would endanger the supply of the same to frontline workers who needed it more urgently. But that was back then. Now, with widespread production of masks and many independent studies, most health bodies are unequivocal about the benefit of widespread mask usage in controlling the emergence of successive waves of the virus infection. At the height of the global lockdowns months ago, over 120 countries made face coverings in public compulsory.

Here, it is important to address the caveat about masks not being infallible. As many experts point out, wearing masks is about protecting others. Your mask usage does not guarantee your safety. Multiple factors enter into play here. Mask or face covering quality, maintenance of these coverings, ways of wearing them, etc. Most masks cannot efficiently protect against smaller droplets and no mask can protect you against infecting yourself with your own hands adjusting your mask with contaminated hands may even increase your risk of infection. What face coverings do reasonably well is limit your chances of infecting someone else. Thus, it is easy to see how mask usage is not about individual choice anymore. Effective use of masks requires everyone to wear one properly or risks remain. This is precisely why many governments have or are considering making the use of masks compulsory in public without exception. In some cases, however, such announcements have seen severe public backlash. The reasons for this are best exemplified by the American example. America has an unusual relationship with face coverings where its use is now tied into a heated and toxic political debate. Essentially its a battle against safety and government mandate versus individual freedom. While polls have shown that a majority of Americans wear masks in public much like the rest of the world, where they differ is their reaction to businesses and governments mandating their use. This sparked a political and cultural war where somehow mask usage has been decided by political orientation. Donald Trump has further polarised the issue by suggesting that his wearing a mask could be seen as a political statement against him. In contrast, the Democratic contender Biden has stopped just short of suggesting government-mandated mask usage but has heavily hinted at doing everything to make mask usage more widespread. The American example is an odd variation in the face coverings debate. India, thankfully, has no such debates, even if mask usage is still patchy across the nation. Now, the Rajasthan Government has taken the first bold but necessary step of being the first state in the country to make mask usage compulsory in public spaces. CM Gehlot unambiguously stated that no one has the right to compromise the health of others. As such, a bill for the same will be tabled at the upcoming assembly session. Currently, the nation is facing challenges of preventing the election season or upcoming holiday season from becoming super spreader events. At such a time, a successful example of compulsory mask usage could go a long way in controlling any infection surges. Free of politics, Rajasthan's example must guide other states to do the same. Ultimately, masks are not an all-powerful protector that can replace all other safety measures. Masks and face coverings must be used in tandem with all other precautions to truly be of use.