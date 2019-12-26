Evaluating performance

The popular Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government has garnered much appreciation for proactively initiating schemes to strengthen the foundational aspects of a well-functioning, progressive society, many of which are in favour of those that were hitherto kept from being in the mainstream of what prevailed like benefits and privileges. Quality education, healthcare, security of women during bus travels, improved basic amenities like water and electricity and even wifi, procedures made convenient for residents with door step delivery service, etc are some of the several services carried out by the Delhi government. With several pro-people programmes, the Aam Admi Party has established a repute of being welfare-oriented. Since the services and schemes are directed towards the benefit of public, it definitely warrants how it has all been received so far. Public is the best judge of a government and an empowered and aware citizenry is the helpful crucial component of delivering good governance. With the confidence on work done by the party for delivering the promises made to people with special emphasis on education, health, electricity, and water, the Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal released a 'report card' of its performance in the last five years. Listing out the achievements of the government, the Chief Minister said that his was the most honest government in the country since Independence. He said that "The people of Delhi gave us a big responsibility. We had a huge mandate after winning 67 out of 70 seats. I am happy to say that we have done them proud. We worked on every opportunity that was given to us. I can say with assurance, that post Independence, this is the most honest government in the country. There were all sorts of agencies which were probing us but we have got a clean chit from all of them". Accomplishing five years of governance in February, The government's door-to-door campaign in which volunteers, workers, and ministers will reach out to 35 lakh households with 'AAP ka Report Card' describing the top ten achievements of the government in its present tenure across Delhi is the latest to have taken off. Serving as a quantified statement of work for anyone to see and judge, this 'report card'—that has striking similarities with the one given to students—comes just weeks before the Assembly elections in Delhi.

"The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," Mr. Kejriwal said. Listing quality education and free health facility as makor achievements of this government, Mr. Kejriwal said that "in 70 years, 17,000 classrooms were made in government schools in Delhi. In five years, we have made 20,000 new classrooms. All other States together would not have made these many classrooms." This government is also credited with doing the difficult task of regularising unauthorised colonies in the Capital for which an expenditure of Rs. 8,000 crore has been made in the last five years. In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections. In the light of the upcoming elections, this move also serves to remind the public of what should be expected of a government and that delivery of poll promise in possible to substantial extents. Such a method also sets a standard not only for the government to perform but also for the people to be able to understand what their civic requirements are and what a good government should do to meet those requirements. Certainly, this gesture of releasing a report card is a timely move to draw attention for electoral gains but the praise-worthy fact is that there is a substantial locus of good work in relevant areas of common lives that forms the basis for people to decide what they hold most important with respect to the government. This gesture is also one to show faith in the people that they place value in good work and the possibility of a persisting situation of this kind.