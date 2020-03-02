Dangerous precedent

It is widely understood that when a wrong is not punished, it may inspire others to follow suit. Deterrence ensures order. A weak deterrence may not be enough for preventing wrongs. Without deterrence, it is as good as inviting wrongs. Unjust or immoral acts may feast on society, unleashing dangerous consequences. The chain of events thereafter is just devastating. It is best we practice prevention with utmost caution lest it may lead to unspeakable adversities. But then again, how much of that do we realise in 2020? With all the hatred-filled inflammatory statements from our political leaders that instigate violence basking in impunity, are we as a society sending out the right message? Are our kids seeing the right's victory over the wrong or evil? With the police not doing its job and courts still in limbo over filing FIRs against hate speeches propelled by political leaders, why has our law enforcement machinery not risen to the occasion? Not getting into the intricacy of laws and the vast sea of sections that cover the wrongs, prescribing adequate punishment for the same, a simple question is how can we let the wrong be, witnessing horrific consequences, and remain silent? There is not an iota of doubt that speeches propelled by BJP leaders were of inflammatory nature and did more damage than reap any possible good from their existence. The violence that Delhi witnessed bears testimony to the fact that BJP leaders were not dealt with a punitive hand. Even if a court and a judge recognised the damage those speeches did, the same could not do anything despite the desire. How are we to cope with such laxity and indifference as exuded by our police? When the infamous statement by MoS Anurag Thakur, which attracted an EC ban over campaigning during Delhi polls, reached Kolkata during Amit Shah's rally in the city, impunity was underscored. BJP supporters enchanting the derogatory statement out loud only points to the extent of deterrence. And, it is here that one should remember how Kapil Mishra's speech instigated the crowd to erupt. What followed was utter disharmony in the national capital, carrying a dangerous communal colour and resulted in 45 deaths and hundreds injured beside wide destruction of property. And, all that while the police spectated and sprung into action as late as ever; court condemnation and witness accounts of the same only serve as further justification.

What is preventing others from following suit and doing the same across the country? Impunity in the matter sets a dangerous precedent. One, we may not be able to control.