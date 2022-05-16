A new beginning

"Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done" — Sunil Chhetri, India's former football captain, summed it up for the grit, determination and confidence of the country's badminton heroes. Indian men's badminton team lifted their maiden Thomas Cup title in the 73rd edition of the tournament — becoming just the 6th team to be titled as Thomas Cup champions. Before this feat, India had managed to reach the semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979. The title is a fitting reward for the spirit and gumption that the boys, as a team, have demonstrated on the court. To cross the final hurdle, they had before them formidable competitors from defending champions Indonesia — which enjoys the distinction of lifting the Thomas Cup trophy a total of 14 times. India's performance in the finals was a notch higher than in the quarter-final where it beat Malaysia 3-2 and in the semi-final where it beat Denmark with the same margin. Indonesia had also made its way to the final after beating China 3-0 and Japan 3-2 in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. The final was as much a test of skill as it was of spirit and perseverance. Representing the nation, our heroes showed the world that we have these qualities in abundance. In the first game of the first singles, Lakshya Sen conceded to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21 after levelling to 6-6 at one point. He then displayed commendable control over his nerves and won the next two games 21-17 and 21-16, not so comfortably. Sen has proved once again that he is rightly considered the rising star of Indian badminton. The real thrill came in the first doubles where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stole the last two games from their rivals Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo after levelling up towards the end of the games. Their games were an Indicator that India was there to win, no matter what the situation was. Kidambi Srikanth had been a safe hand. His confident and composed gameplay demonstrated a kingly conviction that the title would be ours. India has made great progress in the racquet sport over the past decade but the Thomas Cup victory tops everything. India's individual badminton players need no approval — be it Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen or any other. But the Thomas Cup was coming together of veterans and rising stars towards a collective achievement. The title brings with it a feeling that had been unknown in the Indian badminton world. To be talking of a team victory in badminton, that too in the prime tournament of the game, is a totally new thing. Comparisons are made, and rightly so, with the 1983 cricket World Cup where the men led by Kapil created a history that gives goosebumps even today. Despite the Indian cricket team growing to become one of the finest teams in the world, the 1983 saga has found no replacement yet. Like the underdogs who created that history, Indian men's badminton players have also accomplished something that cannot be watered down with the passage of time. It will remain etched in the memory of sports lovers for a long time to come. The victory of the men's team also shows that Indian badminton is not just about ladies at the peak like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. The scope is expanding and a lot can be seen in the future. Thomas Cup win is also the latest testament to the fact that India's over obsession with cricket should give way to a more diverse mix of sports, giving the sporting community a more enriched experience. It took Indian cricket nearly three decades to come at the helm after Kapil's men presented their first signs in 1983, leaving their most formidable adversaries behind. Times are evolving fast and Indian badminton should act swiftly to progress in this regard. However, for the time being, celebrations must not die down. Let the players and the entire nation rejoice in what our boys have achieved.





