A different kind of race

On July 14, 2021, ISRO successfully conducted the third long-duration 'hot test' of the liquid propellant Vikas engine for its Gaganyaan programme. With the 240 second test out of the way, a major milestone along the way to taking Indian astronauts into space has now been fulfilled. The Gaganyaan mission was originally planned for 2022, aimed at coinciding with India's 75th year of independence. However, since then the timeline has been pushed back due to a series of events, not the least of which is a raging pandemic. Before the actual manned mission into space can be launched, two unmanned space flights have been scheduled as demonstration flights with the first one likely to take off sometime towards the end of this year. In the meantime, ISRO is engaged in international collaborative efforts to ensure that Indian astronauts are trained and kitted out for space. The Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS is involved in training the four Indian air force pilots that will eventually take on the mission of the manned flight whenever it happens in the near future. A Russian company by the name of Zvezda has been contracted to manufacture the required space suits for the Indian scientists. In April, ISRO also signed an agreement for cooperation with the French space agency CNES for everything from specialised fireproof carry bags to specialised medical instruments as part of the Gaganyaan mission. India has reportedly also approached Australia for the use of Cocos Island territory as a ground station for the mission. This growing model of international collaboration is not just limited to the Gaganyaan project. In 2018, India and France agreed to a number of plans for joint space exploration with specific plans for interplanetary missions to both Mars and Venus. Much like the other major countries with space programmes, India is now in the midst of an ambitious space race with ever-escalating goals in this next chapter of human space exploration. Aside from the Gaganyaan mission, India is also planning another mission to the moon by the name of Chandrayaan-3. Unlike the second Chandrayaan, the next mission will not be an orbiter but will rather have a lander and a rover. Further out into the future with an as yet unknown timeline, India also plans to have its own space station. The plan describes a 20-tonne station 400 km above the earth where scientists can spend 15-20 days at a stretch and perform microgravity experiments. But this space race isn't just about science and experiments. A major difference between this space race and the one that took place in the 20th century is that it is an open market that goes beyond the participation of a few superpowers and that it decidedly leans to a purpose beyond pure scientific curiosity and national pride. Those are still, of course, factors which is why China is trying so hard to not only beat India with its space achievements but also the US. But beyond pride, this time humanity seems to be going to space for practical reasons, specifically monetary reasons. Space is huge and filled with opportunities. Resources beyond measure and new living spaces await those with the will and funding to reach out and that is what is happening right now. Space itself is becoming an industry and it is rightly going beyond just token participation for private industries. Consider the aim of Richard Branson's company Virgin Galactic that just recently saw its first successful flight with the billionaire aboard. Branson, no matter how niche it may be now, is leaning towards kick-starting the space tourism industry. For now, of course, the scope is limited and space travel obviously isn't for everyone. A flight on Virgin Galactic can set you back a cool USD 250,000 and the price will likely shoot up in the short term. But the point is that this is a beginning and only a very small part of something much bigger. Private industries are now coming forth for everything from space construction to space mining. The ambition of going to the moon are no longer about just getting there to plant a flag but rather to set up bases and more permanent habitations for research, resource extraction, etc. The future of space exploration, thus, as can already be witnessed, will be driven by private-public collaborations and money-making enterprises and India can ill afford to be late to this party. There is definitely a first-mover advantage for getting into an industry that will be worth trillions in the near future. Luckily, India recognises this. Though India is unlikely to have its version of SpaceX any time soon, in 2020, the Union Cabinet approved new draft legislation that would allow private sector participation in collaboration with ISRO and independently.