Youth join in hundreds to mark 'Shaheed Diwas' with protesting farmers

new delhi: Farmers who have been protesting at various borders of Delhi against the Centre's three farm laws, on Tuesday observed "Shaheed Diwas" or Martyrs' Day to remember the sacrifice of Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. To mark the day, youth from various parts of India marched towards Tikri and Singhu borders. At Singhu, youth from various places could be seen joining in.



Meanwhile, more than 60 youth addressed the farmers in the programme which started at 11 am. The speakers spoke about the current regime and the "anti-farmer and anti-worker" sentiment it held.

"We have not only read but prayed the words of Shaheed Bhagat Singh as kids. He sacrificed his life for freedom and we will also do the same. We want freedom from this fascist regime. All children should be intensely taught the work of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, only then can we accept change," Daman Singh, a 25-year-old protester from Jammu said.

There were three padayatras which culminated in the youth joining the protest sites in Delhi. This included Palwal where hundreds of farmers and youth arrived to observe the martyrdom day.

The event also saw young women breaking the barriers of gender and joining the protest. "I became an activist after reading the work of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. His words changed me personally," Priyanka, who is a student at the Delhi University, said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, unions of various farmers' organizations, expressed their gratitude to the youth power that has continuously attacked the government against injustice through their enthusiasm, passion and active participation.

Many student organisations from Delhi fulfilled their responsibilities and reached out to the farmers and extended their support today.

"Soil was collected from historical places associated with the martyrs, like Sunam, Khatkadkalan, Shri Anandpur Sahib, Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, Sarabha, Jallianwala Bagh, Hussainiwala, Shri Chamkaur Sahib and brought to the Singhu and Tikri borders. Amandeep Singh of Punjab Students Union, Karamjeet of Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Bhupinder Longowal of Kirti Kisan Union Youth Wing and student leader Vicky Maheshwari took responsibility to collect soil from these sites and bring them to Delhi," SKM said in a statement.

Meanwhile, youth organisations protested at Jantar Mantar by observing Martyrs Day and demanding jobs and better wage for the labour community.

The protesters also observed one year of lockdown remembering the plight of migrant labourers who had to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their states. Hundreds of workers gathered at the Jantar Mantar and organized a candle light march.

"2020 will go down in world history as the most difficult year in recent times for countries, their governments, the economy and most of all for people across the globe," activist Nirmal Gorana said while addressing the crowd.