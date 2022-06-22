Yoga is a way of life that brings positive health & wellbeing: CP

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday said yoga is a way of life that brings positive health and wellbeing. Asthana joined the International Day of Yoga celebrations and performed asanas with his fellow officers at the lawns of Delhi Police Headquarters here. All the 15 districts and other units of the force also organised yoga sessions for their personnel under their respective jurisdictions, officials said.

"Yoga is a way of life that brings positive health and well being," Asthana tweeted.

In the East district, police personnel and their family members performed yoga under the guidance of professional instructors. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap stressed on the importance of yoga and encouraged all the participants to include it in their daily routine to have healthy body and sound mind.

The participants also took an oath that they will practice yoga daily and will adopt a healthy lifestyle and eating habits, she said.

According to the police, the Delhi Armed Police celebrated International Day of Yoga at three locations and approximately 1,000 personnel participated in the function. "The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga. Seven professional yoga instructors from one of the premier agency took part in the event," a senior police officer said.

The Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) also celebrated the International Day of Yoga at the office of the president and 10 welfare centres. During the session, 'yog-asanas' and 'Pranayams' were demonstrated by trained yoga instructor and the participants learnt about ways to strengthen their immune system by practising it regularly, a senior police official said.

Anu Asthana, president, PFWS, said yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages.