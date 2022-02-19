Yellow Line service between Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate to be hit on Sunday due to maintenance work: DMRC

New Delhi: In light of scheduled track maintenance work at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station along the Yellow Line, train services on Sunday morning (February 20) will be hit briefly, the DMRC said on Friday.

Officials said train services will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am. "Hence, three Metro stations namely Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi will remain closed till resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 6:30 AM," the DMRC said.

Metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line instead and passengers can change trains at the Central Secretariat and Mandi House stations to reach Kashmere Gate.

On other parts of the Yellow Line, i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per the regular Sunday timetable during this period, the DMRC said.