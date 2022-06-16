WTE plant near Ghazipur landfill operational now
New Delhi: The waste-to-energy (WTE) plant beside the Ghazipur landfill site here became operational on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena said.
"Of the 2600 MTs garbage generated daily in East Delhi, the Plant will consume 1300 MTs per day & would reduce additional burden of fresh waste on the mounds at Ghazipur," he tweeted.
According to the data gathered from several reports of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), a total of 21 lakh tonnes of legacy waste is being bio-mined at the three landfill sites per year (since October 2019).
Only 52.5 lakh tonnes of the legacy waste has been processed so far at the three sites, the latest DPCC report said.
The Ghazipur landfill site has seen the slowest progress. Only 11 lakh tonnes (7.86 per cent) of the legacy waste has been processed by May-end at the dump site in east Delhi.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
India and Spain agree to add new depth & content to ties15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
Officials of India, ASEAN meet ahead of foreign ministerial dialogue15 Jun 2022 9:41 PM GMT
17 Oppn parties answer Mamata's call to field common Prez candidate15 Jun 2022 9:40 PM GMT
Cong slams cops for barging into HQ, Delhi Police deny charges15 Jun 2022 9:37 PM GMT