Work to develop Bhatti mine pits into water bodies has begun: L-G
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday said the work to develop mined-out
pits at the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area into water bodies has begun.
"Small steps initiate enduring changes! Had directed officials during a visit to Bhatti Mines to identify waterlogging sites in vicinity & use pipes to pump rainwater into deep mined pits. Glad this exercise to create a waterbody, raise watertable & prevent waterlogging has begun," the L-G tweeted.
The lieutenant governor had in June directed officials to develop mined-out pits in the rain shadow area of the Bhatti mines reserved forest into water bodies by linking them to neighbouring areas which persistently face waterlogging issues.
He had asked the officials to undertake a contour survey of the area to ascertain and map the flow of water in the catchment which would help in the laying of channels leading up to the pits.
The district magistrate of South Delhi was directed to identify waterlogging hotspots in the vicinity so that connecting lines could be laid leading up to the pits.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT