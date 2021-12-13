Woman tries to kill self, cops save her

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, responding swiftly to a call about self-harm, on Sunday said the staff at Najafgarh police station had managed to save a 21-year-old woman, who was found with her wrists slit in her bathroom.



The police here said that they received a call from the woman's grandmother in the New Roushanpura area, saying that she had been in the bathroom for a while and was not responding to being called.

Constable Amit was in charge of the call and reached the destination as fast as he could. After calling out to the woman in the bathroom a few times, constable Amit immediately broke through the door.

The policeman found that the woman was lying in an unconscious state in the bathroom with her wrists slit and her veins heavily bleeding out. He immediately called for an ambulance and got her the medical attention she needed.

Significantly, the police said that they were informed by the doctor in-charge that if they would have made it a little later, the woman would have lost her life to blood loss.