Woman stabbed by neighbour for abusing his mother in Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her neighbour in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur for abusing his mother, officials said on Monday.



They said Sunil, 40, has been arrested and booked under the attempt to murder charges.

Information regarding the incident was received at Sagarpur police station on Sunday, police said. In a purported video of the incident, a man can be seen stabbing a woman with a knife while grabbing her hair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, "Our enquiry revealed that the victim, a resident of Nasirpur, was injured after she was attacked with a kitchen knife by her neigbhour Sunil. At the time of the scuffle, the accused was under the influence of alcohol."

The accused alleged that the woman had abused his mother which angered him, he said.

The woman sustained injuries on the neck and cheek in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the DCP said, adding her condition is stated to be stable.

"A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested," he said.

The kitchen knife used in the commission of crime has been recovered, the police official said.