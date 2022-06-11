Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app
New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday.
The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.
In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 where she was sexually assaulted.
Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint.
Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
