Woman kills herself after being 'forced to undergo abortion 14 times', say Delhi Police
New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after being "forced to undergo abortion 14 times" by her live-in partner in a span of eight years, police said on Thursday citing a suicide note.
The incident took place on July 5 in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, they said.
In the suicide note written in Hindi, the woman alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with a man who made physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage but refused to marry her and left her with no other option except suicide, police said, adding that she was living sperately from her husband.
A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the man who works at a software firm in Noida, a senior police officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, "On July 5, a PCR call was received regarding suicide by a woman at Jaitpur. A police team rushed to the spot where a woman was found hanging in a room. She was immediately shifted to AIIMS where doctor declared her brought dead."
"The stool used for hanging and the deceased's mobile phone were seized. After preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the woman had been living separately from her husband for the past seven-eight years," she said.
Her parents residing in Muzaffarpur in Bihar were informed and the body was handed over to them after post-mortem, the DCP added.
One suicide note and viscera were handed over to police by doctors at AIIMS, police said.
"We have registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation was taken up," the DCP said.
The woman's husband who works at a private firm in South Extension was also called for questioning who told the police that he and his wife parted ways around eight years ago, police said. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, they said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kerala reports India's 1st monkeypox case; Centre rushes high-level...14 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
I don't differentiate between North, South or West Bengal: Mamata14 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Covid-19: States, UTs asked to hold special vaccination camps14 July 2022 8:04 PM GMT
Prez Rajapaksa flees to Singapore, sends resignation through email14 July 2022 8:02 PM GMT
WPI inflation eases to 3-month low14 July 2022 8:01 PM GMT