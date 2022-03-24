Woman held for sexually assaulting kid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly beating up and sexually assaulting a minor boy in the Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday. First, the eight-year-old boy informed his mother that the accused first hit him and later committed unnatural offences on the terrace of the residential building in Dwarka Sector 22 area, police said.



The accused, Kavita was arrested and a case under sections of hurt, unnatural offences, POCSO Act, and JJ Act was registered at Sector 23 police station.