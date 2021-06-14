Woman booked under POCSO for sexually assaulting minor girl

New Delhi: Accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl for two years and threatening her of dire consequences if she revealed the same to anyone, a 42-year-old woman, who used to run an NGO in the city, has been named in an FIR lodged by the victim and has been booked under the POCSO Act.



The FIR has been lodged at the Dabri Police Station and DCP (Dwarka) SK Meena has confirmed the same. The accused, identified as one Anjali Gehlot, has been booked under Sections 377 (Unnatural Offences), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. The DCP added that the accused also has two previous criminal involvements.

As per the FIR, the victim has stated that after her mother and Gehlot got to know each other through a common friend, her mother also started working at Gehlot's NGO, Sudhar Jeevan Rakshak Charitable Trust. Meanwhile, a few days later Gehlot asked the girl's mother to send her daughter to her home so that she can study with Gehlot's daughter and also work in the parlour.

However, on January 4, 2019, when the girl's mother came to pick her up, she refused to come with her and this also led to a verbal scuffle between Gehlot and the mother where Gehlot allegedly threatened the mother of dire consequences. After police was called in, the girl refused to accompany her mother since she was threatened and intimidated by Gehlot to not do so, the FIR reads.

Following this, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and molested by the 42-year-old for two years and an obscene and objectionable video too was made of her and she was threatened by Gehlot of making the same viral on social media, the FIR alleged. Eventually, the minor girl managed to disclose the allegations to her mother who then brought her home from Gehlot's house. Gehlot was produced before a Delhi court and has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody, police said.

Meanwhile, late Saturday, a BJP spokesperson shared the FIR in a now deleted tweet where the official handle of DCP Dwarka in response stated that "it was illegal to share details of victims of sexual offences".