With 62% rain deficiency, Central Delhi 2nd-most driest in northwest India: IMD data

New Delhi: Central Delhi has recorded 62 percent less rainfall this monsoon season so far and is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The district has gauged 222.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 582.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

It is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India this monsoon season after Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded only 66.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 452 mm a shortfall of 85 percent.

Northeast and Northwest Delhi have also recorded 33 percent less precipitation so far.

While Northeast Delhi has gauged 401.5 mm rain against the normal of 582.3 mm, Northwest Delhi reported 276.5 mm against 399.7 mm recorded usually.

Districts in northwest India which have recorded over 50 percent rainfall deficiency include Panchkula (-61 percent), Mathura (-60 percent), Ghaziabad (-59 percent), Kausambi (-57 percent), Bulandshahr (-56 percent), Rampur (-55 percent), Hoshiarpur (-53 percent), Rohtak (-52 percent) and Kanpur (50 percent).