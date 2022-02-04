Will seal liquor vends near residences, schools if govt doesn't shut them: BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP will seal liquor vends situated in residential areas, near schools and religious places if the Arvind Kejriwal government fails to shut down these shops within the next 48 hours, party chief Adesh Gupta said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the party has been "relentlessly" protesting against the city government's new excise policy through chakka jam, signature campaign or demonstrations.



The municipal corporations in Delhi ruled by the BJP has taken action against several liquor shops, sealing such premises over alleged violations of the Master Plan.

Under the Delhi government's new excise policy, licences have been given to private parties for opening 849 liquor vends across the city. So far, nearly 550 vends have started operations while remaining are being set up by private operators.

A large virtual rally led by Union minister Smriti Irani will be held against the AAP government's new excise

policy in which about one crore people would connect through different social media platforms, Delhi BJP said in a statement. Over 500 places in the city will have LED screens put up for this where about 250 people each would be present, it added. Gupta also claimed that BJP's agitation against AAP government's new excise policy has been "quite successful" and as a result, more than 300 liquor shops have already been sealed by corporations.