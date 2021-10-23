Will hold police chief responsible in case IOs delay now: Court

New Delhi: A local court here has now come down heavily on the Delhi Police Commissioner for non-submission of a report in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots last year, and sought an explanation from him as to why appropriate action as per law should not be taken against him.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg on September 25, had imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the police, after noting that the investigating officer and prosecutor sought adjournment in a very casual manner and had directed the police commissioner to conduct an inquiry.

Almost a month after the order, the magistrate on October 21 waived the cost imposed on the police but noted that although a request for extension of time for completion of the inquiry, as per directions of the police commissioner, had come from DCP (North East), no report had been received from the police commissioner.

"Let an explanation be called from Commissioner of Police Delhi under his signatures through Secretary (Home) Union of India as to why appropriate action as per law be not taken against him for non-submission of the report in terms of the previous order," the court said. The court also cautioned Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana and DCP (North East) and said that it will hold them personally responsible for the imposition of cost in this case if the investigating officers seek an adjournment for compliance with the orders.

The court had earlier imposed the cost while dealing with a case wherein the investigating officer was directed to supply a copy of the e-challan to the accused named Komal Mishra. However, the IO informed the court that

the copy of the e-challan could not be supplied to the

accused as he was not aware of the court's order.

Courts in the city have since the riots time and time again reprimanded the police and the prosecution lawyers for various issues in cases related to the riots. Till now, in addition to ASJ Garg's Rs 5,000 cost — that was withdrawn, the Delhi Police have been fined Rs 25,000 twice for their conduct in investigating and prosecuting cases related to the riots. Both fines were challenged in higher courts, which had stayed the imposition of the costs.