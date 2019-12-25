Will ensure 24-hour water supply in next 5 years: CM
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the AAP government will ensure 24-hour water supply to the people in the national capital in the next five years, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted twice this week the issue of lack of clean drinking water.
Kejriwal said that it would be clean water and people would be able to drink directly from their taps. He was speaking during an event at Kishangarh to inaugurate the underground reservoir with a capacity of 18 lakh litres.
"I have provided water in every household of Delhi in the last five years by laying pipelines. We have a plan for the next five years," he said.
The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the AAP government over the issue. Earlier in the day, Modi said there is dissatisfaction among people in the national capital over "unclean" drinking water, which, he added is a worrisome issue.
On Sunday, the PM had said the AAP government had ignored the national capital's biggest problem which is lack of clean drinking water.
Assembly elections are due early next year in
the city, where the AAP, BJP and Congress are in a triangular fight.
"We will ensure water services for 24 hours to the entire Delhi in the next five years," Kejriwal was quoted as saying at the event in a statement.
In Delhi, in 70 years, only 58 per cent of the households had access to water, but the AAP government increased it to 93 per cent in just five years, the chief minister said.
"The governments of the opposing parties could not provide water in Delhi in 70
years. It was not that they could not give.
"In the last five years, we have laid pipeline, UGR and tanks at war level in Delhi," the statement quoted the Chief Minister as saying.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Those who damaged public property should introspect'25 Dec 2019 6:11 PM GMT
J'khand Guv invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Over 300 served notice for damaging public property25 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's...25 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT