Why no action was taken to control water quality of Yamuna: NGT asks CS

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to explain why coercive and penal measures be not taken for "blatant failure" of the authorities in protecting the water quality of the Yamuna by preventing discharge of pollutants into the river.



Expressing dissatisfaction over the steps taken to control pollution of the river, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said it remains a matter of concern that authorities have not been able to keep it clean in spite of a clear roadmap for its rejuvenation.

"While the proceedings were disposed of after specific directions with the expectation that the concerned authorities will show due sensitivity to the matter, but unfortunately this does not appear to have happened. The present application depicts grim situation calling for further intervention of this Tribunal.

"The Chief Secretary of Delhi is required to ascertain latest factual position and give his report by email within two months with explanation why coercive and penal measures be not taken in terms of fixing accountability for such blatant failure of the authorities in protecting the water quality of river Yamuna," the bench said.

It also ordered similar reports to be submitted by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The tribunal said it is shocking to note the data relating to the water quality of river Yamuna and the pollution load posted by the DPCC on its website showing drains remaining untrapped even a year after the last order.

"This shows utter lack of adequate action and monitoring by higher authorities. Delhi, Haryana and UP have to review the situation at higher levels and take remedial action.

"They may place factual status on progress made in the last one year, whether the higher authorities are satisfied with the same, if not, further plan of action with timelines and fixing accountability, extent of sewage and trade effluents being still discharged," the tribunal said.

Based on these reports the Tribunal may have to fix accountability of the authorities concerned and financial liability for compensation for damage to the environment, it said.

The NGT also directed the Central Monitoring Committee constituted by it to file a report on the latest compliance status, besides an action taken report and recommendations within one month.