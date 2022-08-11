'Wholesale markets to remain closed today'
New Delhi: Delhi's wholesale markets will remain closed on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a traders' body said on Wednesday.
It said as Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days — August 11 and 12 — there was confusion among traders about when to keep their shops shut or open.
"Wholesale markets of the city will remain shut on Thursday for Raksha Bandhan while retail markets will be open on both the days," Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal said in a statement.
Goyal further said that there is always a holiday in Delhi's wholesale markets on Raksha Bandhan, but this time as the festival is on two days, there was doubt among the
traders.
CTI talked to the office bearers of all the big market associations and finally they all agreed to close the wholesale market on August 11, he said.
