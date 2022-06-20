Whole gimmick of recruiting Agniveers in paramilitary is farce: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the whole gimmick of recruiting Agniveers in the paramilitary is a farce and added that the BJP was cheating India's youth. He further pointed out the discrepancies in the scheme which according to him will deny the youth after four years of service a martyr status, pension and medical facilities.



He said, "Their claim of providing Rs 10-12 lakh as Seva Nidhi is a sham. I have studied the scheme thoroughly. It says that not 75% but all the Agniveers will be retired after four years and they have to reapply to be a part of 25% who will be made permanent. They will be inducted as per the available vacancies and they are not bound to hire 25%. The upper limit is 25% and the lower limit can be as

low as 2%."

He further added, "Regarding the Agniveer Scheme, I am repeating this again and again that the Prime Minister has converted the armed forces into a private security training centre for his industrialist friends. The youth who will leave the Armed Forces after four years of service will be jobless. They won't have a choice but to either live a life of destitute or commit suicide. At most, he will work as a security guard in a private company with a meager salary of Rs 8,000-10,000 because with the qualification of metric or intermediate pass, they cannot become IAS, IPS, doctor or engineer."

Singh was joined by aspirants who had cleared all stages of recruitment exams of paramilitary forces like ITBP, CRPF, Assam rifles in 2018. He then added: "Huge claims were being made yesterday on television that agniveers will be inducted in paramilitary forces. Remember these faces sitting with me who, despite clearing all the stages, are yet to be given an appointment. This also shows that the government is befooling the citizens on the Agniveer scheme as well. How will they induct the agniveers after retirement when you can give appointments to the people who have already cleared the exam? The Prime Minister and Home Minister are lying to the nation."