We're going to go to SC for CBI probe, say Chintels residents

Gurugram: More than one month after a fatal roof collapse in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso complex killed two residents, those still living there on Sunday held a meeting to express anger over the pace of the investigation against the builder and alleged collusion with government agencies.



The 6th-floor roof of Tower D in the posh residential society had caved into the floors below on February 10, killing two residents and seriously injuring another. Since then, the local police have registered a case against the builder, city planners have imposed heavy sanctions on them and now residents say they are trying to approach the Supreme Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter.

On Sunday, several residents at the meeting burnt copies of their occupation certificates — issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). They said that despite the buildings being unsafe, the occupation certificates were issued, which allegedly reflected "deep-rooted corruption in the government machinery". Many also demanded the arrest of Chintels MD Prashant Solomon and other promoters of the builder group.

As for the efforts to approach the Supreme Court with their petition for a CBI probe, residents said they are currently trying to engage Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan to represent them in court.

Significantly, this escalation comes days after the CBI arrested a Jamia Millia Islamia professor for allegedly issuing structural stability certificates in exchange for bribes. Moreover, it has also been alleged that the Civil Engineering professor had also issued a structural stability certificate for the Chintels Paradiso project.

This detail becomes relevant in light of the fact that inquiries in Gurugram have found that several documents like structural stability certificates for the Chintels Paradiso buildings were forged.

In order to make their voices heard, residents have been holding symbolic protests ever since the accident occurred. Despite several senior public officials coming and assuring residents of concrete steps being taken, residents do not feel secure.

In order to fix accountability in the tragic mishap at Chintels Paradiso, the Gurugram District Administration has taken a stern step against developer Chintels by halting registration of all its properties in the city.

However, Chintels has claimed that the roof collapse was caused by renovation work being done in the sixth floor flat and said it has and will continue to follow all regulations. They also added that they were going to cooperate with the inquiries against them.

A large number of residents however claim that such measures are cosmetic and developers have not been brought to book for using substandard and poor quality material for construction of residential societies.