WCD Dept sets up task force to address issues faced by Covid-affected children

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department has set up a task force across districts to resolve issues faced by children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said. The members of the district task force include WCD officers, child protection officers, chairman of child welfare committee , sub-divisional magistrate (HQ) as the nominee of the district magistrate, and a nominated member from the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights, it said.

Members of district childline, One Stop Centre and Legal Service Authority shall be co-opted as associates in the DTF, the statement said.

A virtual orientation was held for all DTF members on Friday, it said.

The objective of this meet was to develop a common understanding of roles and responsibilities of the DTF for coordination with other concerned agencies to provide immediate care and

protection to all children affected due to COVID-19, effective management of Child Care Institutions, and better resource convergence to strengthen the child care services, the statement said.