WCD assured dues will be cleared, admitted terminations were unfair: Anganwadi workers

New Delhi: Delhi anganwadi workers on Tuesday said they met a senior WCD official, who "admitted" that the abrupt termination of their 884 workers and helpers was "unfair" and that their dues will be "cleared soon", which official denied saying.



Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) said that deputy director Ruhil told them that the Women and Child Development (WCD) department was "considering" issuing a circular for yearly raise in their salaries.

Ruhil, however, said that he told the workers that the matter was sub judice and there was no point in holding the meeting.

The DSAWHU has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging their termination.

"A delegation of five union members met the deputy director and he admitted that our workers and helpers were unfairly terminated. He also said that they are considering to issue a circular for a yearly increment in salary of the anganwadi workers," DSAWHU member Vrishali Shruti said.

The DSAWHU has contended that 884 anganwadi workers were served termination notices and 11,942 others were issued show-cause notices by the Delhi government on March 14, for participating in a 39-day strike earlier.

"The WCD needs to raise our monthly honorarium to Rs 20,000 first and thereafter, the norm of yearly salary hike should be introduced," said Priyambada, another DSAWHU member.

She said that the protests of anganwadi workers and helpers will continue, until orders are passed to make changes in their salary.

"We further informed them that the terminated workers had been receiving text messages showing their dues have been credited, but the same is not reflecting in their bank accounts. The deputy director said that the dues will be cleared soon," Priyambada said.

She said that several workers have received their dues till March.