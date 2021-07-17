Wazirabad pond now full; water supply situation normalising: DJB V-C Chadha

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said the water level at the Wazirabad pond, one of the most important reservoirs in the capital, has increased from 667 feet to 674.5 feet, with Haryana releasing the city's legitimate share of water.



Chadha, who took stock of the situation at the Wazirabad Barrage on Friday, said 16,000 cusec water, which was released by the neighbouring state three days ago, has reached Delhi and the water treatment plants in the capital are operating at optimum levels.

"I salute the people of Delhi for their struggle. DJB along with the people of Delhi - finally managed to compel Haryana to release Delhi's rightful share of water in Yamuna, to the tune of 16,000 cusec," he tweeted.

"As a result, all our water treatment plants are now operating at optimum levels, and @DelhiJalBoard is working 24x7 to clean, filter & supply water to every household in Delhi," Chadha said.

Now, the Wazirabad pond is full, water level is back at 674.5 ft as against 667 ft. Things are normalizing, he added.

The water from Wazirabad pond is drawn for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal treatment plants. The treated water is then supplied to central, south and west Delhi.

According to Chadha, water levels of the Yamuna at the Wazirabad Barrage had hit the lowest mark in 56 years on Monday, with Haryana withholding Delhi's legitimate share of water.

Delhi grappled with a water crisis with Haryana withholding at least 120 MGD water that belonged to the city, he had said.

The DJB had on Sunday moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital's share of water.

The utility supplies 935 MGD of water to city residents against the demand of 1,150 MGD.

At present, Delhi has been receiving 479 MGD against 609 MGD from Haryana. Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal.