Water supply likely to be hit today
New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) released a notice stating that due to the annual program of flushing Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply is likely to be affected on Tuesday in J-Pocket Water Gallery Okhla, HR-Block BPS, P.P. Pur, LIG Lal Kuan, Fatehpur, C-5/A (48 MIG), Janakpuri Area, Pkt 16 & 16 A Sector 22 Rohini, 270 MIG House Pkt 7 Sec 21 Rohini, Pkt.10 Sector 24 Rohini, F Block Sector-15 Rohini, A Block Pkt 3 Sector-18, Sec-24 Rohini, Sec-11 Rohini, Extension sec-11 Rohini, Rithala vittage, Rithala DJB staff quater, E-2 Sector 11 Rohini, Kirari Village, Prem nagar and surrounding colony area, Sec-3 Pocket-F 25 Rohini, U and V Block Shalimar Bagh, Binda pur Block F Pkt-3, 1 no.Circular tank, EPR Colony, Viswakarma park B P Station.
The water supply is likely to be affected on Wednesday due to the same reason in Sarai Julena, NFC, K and L Pocket, ESI Okhla Phase-1, Qutab, Mehrauli Area, Pkt.14 Sector 20 Rohini, Pkt. 13 Sector 24 Rohini, G-7 Sector-15 Rohini, A Block Pkt 4 Sector-18, Sec-24 Rohini, Sec-11 Rohini, Extension sec-11 Rohini, Rithala vittage, Rithala DJB staff quater, G-6 Sector-16 Rohini, Kirari Village, Prem nagar and surrounding colony area, BG-6 Mahalaxmi Apartment, Janta flats paschim vihar, Sec 7 Rohini, 608 DUs Pkt-1 sector-1, and Amar Colony,
Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. Water tankers will be available by dialing 1916, 1800117118, 23527679, 23634469, (Central Control Room), 22816023, 22814651 (Loni Road), 28521123 (D Block Janakpuri), 22727812 (Mandawali), 22374834, 22374237 (Jagriti), 27700789, 27700474 (Holambi Kalan), 27304656 (Ashok Vihar), 22727812 (Mandawali Water emergency), 22374237, 22374834 (Jagriti Water Emergency), 22812683 (Yamuna Vihar, 26473720 (Giri Nagar), 29819035 (Jal Sadan), 26137216 (Vasant Kunj), 29234746 (GK).
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
More intense protests to take place against CAA, NRC, says...13 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation in December rises to over 5-yr high of...13 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Only a pawn? Cong hints at 'bigger conspiracy' after J&K...13 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
JNU violence: Delhi Police questions 3 students, including...13 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Jamia V-C says police entered campus without permission, to...13 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT