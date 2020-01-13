Water supply likely to be hit today

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) released a notice stating that due to the annual program of flushing Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply is likely to be affected on Tuesday in J-Pocket Water Gallery Okhla, HR-Block BPS, P.P. Pur, LIG Lal Kuan, Fatehpur, C-5/A (48 MIG), Janakpuri Area, Pkt 16 & 16 A Sector 22 Rohini, 270 MIG House Pkt 7 Sec 21 Rohini, Pkt.10 Sector 24 Rohini, F Block Sector-15 Rohini, A Block Pkt 3 Sector-18, Sec-24 Rohini, Sec-11 Rohini, Extension sec-11 Rohini, Rithala vittage, Rithala DJB staff quater, E-2 Sector 11 Rohini, Kirari Village, Prem nagar and surrounding colony area, Sec-3 Pocket-F 25 Rohini, U and V Block Shalimar Bagh, Binda pur Block F Pkt-3, 1 no.Circular tank, EPR Colony, Viswakarma park B P Station.

The water supply is likely to be affected on Wednesday due to the same reason in Sarai Julena, NFC, K and L Pocket, ESI Okhla Phase-1, Qutab, Mehrauli Area, Pkt.14 Sector 20 Rohini, Pkt. 13 Sector 24 Rohini, G-7 Sector-15 Rohini, A Block Pkt 4 Sector-18, Sec-24 Rohini, Sec-11 Rohini, Extension sec-11 Rohini, Rithala vittage, Rithala DJB staff quater, G-6 Sector-16 Rohini, Kirari Village, Prem nagar and surrounding colony area, BG-6 Mahalaxmi Apartment, Janta flats paschim vihar, Sec 7 Rohini, 608 DUs Pkt-1 sector-1, and Amar Colony,

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. Water tankers will be available by dialing 1916, 1800117118, 23527679, 23634469, (Central Control Room), 22816023, 22814651 (Loni Road), 28521123 (D Block Janakpuri), 22727812 (Mandawali), 22374834, 22374237 (Jagriti), 27700789, 27700474 (Holambi Kalan), 27304656 (Ashok Vihar), 22727812 (Mandawali Water emergency), 22374237, 22374834 (Jagriti Water Emergency), 22812683 (Yamuna Vihar, 26473720 (Giri Nagar), 29819035 (Jal Sadan), 26137216 (Vasant Kunj), 29234746 (GK).