Warm, sunny morning in Delhi; minimum temperature 26.4 deg C
New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a sunny and warm morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather office predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall during the day. The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8:30 am.
"It would be a generally cloudy sky with light rain and strong surface winds on Friday," an IMD official said.
Delhi and other parts of northwest India have not seen much rainfall over the last few days as the monsoon trough continues to be over the central parts of the country.
On Thursday, the Safarjung, Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar, Ridge and the Najafgarh weather stations of the city recorded light rainfall.
Forecasting agencies have said light to moderate rainfall is likely in the capital city for a few days from Saturday.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (59) category around 9:30 am on Friday, data from the CPCB showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
