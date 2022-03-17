Warm morning in Delhi, air quality in moderate quality

New Delhi: It was a warm morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature being recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The relative humanity was reported at 77 per cent at 8:30 am. The weather office has predicted a clear sky during the daytime.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the moderate category at 190, said the SAFAR India Air Quality Service.

The average concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 190 and 153, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.